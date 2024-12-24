Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A group of landowners allegedly demolished an old 'mazaar' in Budhana town here, promoting police to register an FIR in the matter and launch an investigation, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused include Gulzar Uddin, a resident of Chhota Bazaar, along with his brothers Aghan and Ameer Zia, and 10 to 15 others, they said.

Budhana Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh told reporters, "Police have filed a case against the landowners based on a complaint, and an investigation is underway to determine the facts and take appropriate legal action."

According to the complaint filed by Budhana resident Pavnesh Kumar, a 'mazaar' (shrine) dedicated to a saint, located near the vegetable market on the Budhana-Kandhla Road, was vandalised.

The Budhana police registered the case under relevant sections of the law based on the complaint. The police have assured a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those found guilty, Singh added.

