New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): A lawyer accused of rape has been granted regular bail by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar, in an order issued Wednesday, cited the completion of the police investigation and the filing of the chargesheet, stating that further incarceration of the accused would serve no purpose.

The court noted that the investigating officer had not arrested the accused/Sushil as custodial interrogation was deemed unnecessary.

Bail was granted with conditions, including maintaining an active mobile phone, refraining from contacting or influencing witnesses, and not tampering with evidence.

Practising Advocate Sushil/Accused through Sanser Pal Singh and Neeraj Dahiya, argued that the allegations were baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation. They claimed the FIR was filed with ulterior motives, specifically to disrupt his legal practice and damage his standing, alleging a conspiracy linked to his efforts to expose corruption in the auto-finance sector.

The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the bail plea, emphasizing the case fell under the purview of the POCSO Act. The alleged victim also strongly objected to bail, arguing against its grant.

The case stems from allegations made by a 21-year-old woman who accused the lawyer of raping her in his Tis Hazari Court chamber. She also alleged he raped her 16-year-old sister. Following a High Court order, a case was registered against Sushil under sections 354, 354A, 376, and 509 of the IPC, and sections 4 and 8 of the POCSO Act at the Sabzi Mandi police station. (ANI)

