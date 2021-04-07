Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) A leopard was captured by the wildlife department on Wednesday after hectic efforts lasting over six hours in a village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The leopard ventured into Pranoo village from the nearby forest around 8.30 am and was noticed by some local labourers working on construction of a road, the officials said.

They said the wildlife department along with police immediately swung into action and the leopard was finally caught around 2.30 pm.

Several persons including an employee of the wildlife department suffered minor injuries after coming face to face with the beast during the operation, the officials said.

It was the second leopard caught alive by the wildlife department in as many days.

A leopard that strayed into Green Belt Park in posh Gandhi Nagar locality of Jammu city was captured by the wildlife department. Two wildlife employees and a civilian were injured by the leopard before it was caught and shifted to Manda zoo in the city.

