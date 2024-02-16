Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the two-day cultural festival 'New J&K-New Hope' at Abhinav Theatre here on Thursday.

The Lt Governor lauded the joint endeavour of the All J&K Folk Artists' Association, J&K Academy of Art, Culture, & Languages, Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, and the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, to showcase the rich musical heritage and folk art legacy of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the confluence of art, literature, wisdom, and culture. This land is blessed with extremely talented people who have united society and made tremendous contributions to national integration through their art," the Lt. Governor said.

"We are proud of our artists, like Padam Shri recipient folk artist Sh Romalo Ram who are promoting the folk art and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to provide the platform and necessary handholding to the young and budding artists of the Union Territory.

He also congratulated the artists for their enthralling performances on the occasion.

A total of 450 artists from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the cultural festival.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary of Culture Department; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, JKAACL; Gulzar Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists' Association, senior officials, renowned artists, and youth in large numbers were present. (ANI)

