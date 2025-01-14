Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): On Tuesday, during the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti, the Uttar Pradesh government-led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organized a grand flower shower from helicopters, draping the lakhs of devotees at the Sangam bank in rose petals.

Flowers were showered on all the ghats and Akharas, adding to the sanctity of the occasion.

The sight of rose petals raining down overwhelmed the devotees, who responded with heartfelt chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev.

The Horticulture Department, following the directives of the Yogi government, had been meticulously preparing for the flower showers at the Mahakumbh Mela for weeks. Special arrangements were made to procure and store rose petals to ensure an uninterrupted shower during the bathing festivals, said a release.

Preparations have been made for flower showers on all the major snan parv of Mahakumbh, with plans to use around 20 quintals of rose petals for each occasion. On Monday, during the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima Snan, rose petals were showered on the devotees, while on the second day, Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, the divine flower shower continued, leaving devotees overwhelmed with devotion and spiritual fervour, it added.

The Horticulture Department ensured sufficient stock for the first two days, arranging over 40 quintals of rose petals to maintain the grandeur of the flower showers. This thoughtful initiative by the Yogi government left a lasting impression on the devotees, enhancing their spiritual experience at the Mahakumbh, as per the release

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh commenced on Janaury 13 and will conclude on February 26.

This mega event, expected to attract millions of devotees, tourists, and pilgrims from across the world offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural, spiritual heritage and tourism potential. (ANI)

