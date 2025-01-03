Satara (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday extended his greetings to the people on birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule.

While addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Satara, the birthplace of Savitribai Phule, Fadnavis said, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule ji. I bow down to this soil. Such a holy place was ignored, but Bhujbal Sahab has worked for this place. He was a lion."

Also Read | Guna: Elderly Man Dies of Heart Attack After Hearing About Wife’s Serious Medical Condition in Madhya Pradesh, Spouse Passes Minutes Later; Husband-Wife Duo Cremated on Same Pyre.

On the occasion, the Maharashtra Chief Minister paid homage to the portraits of the social reformer at her birthplace in Naigaon, Satara.

During his visit, CM Fadnavis visited the proposed location for 'Krishna Vishwa University and Hospital' in Shirwal.

Also Read | What Is WhatsApp E-Challan Scam? How To Check if Traffic Challan Is Real or Fake?.

Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Minister Atul Save, Minister Pankaja Munde, Minister Jaykumar Gore, Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, MLA Chhagan Bhujbal and MLA Atul Bhosale were present during his visit.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaking on the cleaning of Indrani River said, "Cleaning work of Indrani River is going on. You all should know this: to clean Indrani River, it's not a one-day work. Water from villages, cities and industries goes into the Indrani River." We have started the work to clean this water, which will be released in the Indrani River."

"We are arranging the funds for various Nagar Palika mahanagarpalika villages for this work... We have also instructed industries to make sure that no effluent goes in the river. This has been started already but it will be taken to the war footing soon," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary.

Taking to social media, X, the PM, in a post, wrote that Phule was a beacon of women empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reforms.

"Tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. She is a beacon of women's empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform," the post read.

Further, the PM said that the reformer's efforts inspired people as they worked to ensure a better quality of life. Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people."

Savitribai Phule was an Indian social reformer, educationalist, and poet from Maharashtra. She is regarded as the first female teacher in India.

Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she played an important role in improving women's rights in India. She is regarded as the mother of Indian feminism.

Phule and her husband founded one of the first Indian girls' schools in Pune, at Bhide Wada, in 1848. She worked to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.

She is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra. A philanthropist and an educationist, Phule was also a prolific Marathi writer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)