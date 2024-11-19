Palghar, November 19: Amid the "cash for votes" row ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police raided a hotel in the Nalasopara assembly constituency on Tuesday, seizing cash and diaries, and registering multiple FIRs. The Election Commission's flying squad was also present during the raid.

Officials said the raid was conducted following complaints that BJP leaders were distributing money at a hotel in Virar to influence voters. Workers from both the BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) were found present at the hotel during the raid. "On the upper floors, BJP members were present, while BVA workers were present on lower floors. Some amount of money and a few diaries have been recovered," said Vasai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Pournima Chougule. Vinod Tawde Allegedly Caught Red-Handed With INR 5 Crore Cash, BVA Members Create Huge Ruckus at Le Vivanta Hotel in Virar Against BJP Leader (Watch Videos).

The police filed two FIRs following complaints by BVA workers, who accused BJP leaders of distributing cash in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A third FIR has been filed for holding a press conference during the silent period, which also violates the MCC. "Three FIRs have been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and also under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The situation is under control," DCP Chougule told ANI.

Maharashtra's Additional Chief Election Officer Kiran Kulkarni said that "everything is under control" and assured that appropriate action would be taken against anyone found violating the MCC. "The flying squad reviewed the premises and made some seizures. The process of registering an FIR is ongoing. Anyone violating the MCC will face legal action," Kulkarni said. Election Commission official Shekhar Ghadge added that a meeting of a political party was underway. ‘Ready for Election Commission Probe, Truth Will Come Out’: BJP Leader Vinod Tawde on ‘Cash for Votes’ Charge (Watch Video).

"We received a complaint regarding a meeting of a political party. When our team arrived, it saw that a meeting was going on. Some cash has been seized. Police have registered two cases. This will not have any impact on the election," he said. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde dismissed the allegations levelled by the BVA leaders, stating that the meeting was merely to discuss election protocols and complaint procedures.

Police Raid Hotel in Palghar

#WATCH | Palghar | On Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accusing BJP of distributing money ahead of Maharashtra polls, Dy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, Vasai, Pournima Chougule says, " BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers were present on different floors here. Some amount of money and a… pic.twitter.com/U3CSHqiX2l — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

"A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. I went there to tell them about the Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made. The workers of the party (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij thought that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and Police inquire, let them get CCTV footage," Tawde said.

He said that he has been with the BJP for 40 years and believes the investigation will clear the air. "I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, and the entire party knows me. Still, I believe that the Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)