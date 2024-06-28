Thane, Jun 28 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case after a man alleged that someone hacked into his demat account and stole shares worth Rs 1.26 crore, an official said on Friday.

While the alleged theft was committed between January 2017 and December 2018, police said the man did not provide the reason for approaching them so late.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2024 Begins, First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves Jammu Amid Tight Security (See Pics and Video).

Citing the FIR registered by the Manpada police station in the Dombivli area on Wednesday, the official said someone opened a bank account in the complainant's name using his fake IDs.

The complainant's demat account was then illegally accessed and 9,210 shares of a well-known paint company – worth Rs 1.26 crore then – were sold. The sale proceeds were deposited in the fake bank account, the official said.

Also Read | Airtel New Plan: Bharti Airtel Announces Steep Hike in Mobile Tariffs Effective From July 3.

A probe was underway to identify those behind the alleged crime, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)