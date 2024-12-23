Giridih (Jharkhand), Dec 23 (PTI) A 59-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, a forest official said.

The incident happened at Belatand village under the jurisdiction of the Madhuban police station around 2 am when the family members of the victim were asleep, the official said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Professor Found Dead in Washroom of Rented Apartment with Plastic Cover Around Neck, Investigation Underway.

The deceased was identified as Sikra Hembrom.

The deceased person's daughter-in-law said that the elephant herd entered their house after smashing one of its walls.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Maha Kumbh Is Exceptional Opportunity for Prayagraj To Showcase Its Hospitality.

“I ran away with my son and daughter but my father-in-law could not escape and he was crushed to death by the elephants,” she said.

The forest department has provided Rs 40,000 to the family as immediate relief, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)