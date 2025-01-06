Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday, slammed the Tamil Nadu Governor's actions in the state assembly, calling them "completely ridiculous."

Reacting to a statement from the Raj Bhavan, Tagore criticized the Governor for not following protocol by not allowing the National Anthem to be sung upon his arrival. According to the Raj Bhavan, only "Tamil Tai Vazhdu," the state anthem, was played instead of the National Anthem, which is traditionally sung during such occasions.

"Completely ridiculous! Our National Anthem is always sung as the final act in Tamil Nadu's Assembly, as per established protocol. The Governor's actions today reek of political drama, showing how yet another institution is being misused by the RSS. A group that didn't hoist," he posted on X.

In another post, he said, "Flag for 51 years is now weaponizing patriotism. The Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn must recall this Governor immediately. #NationalAnthem"

Earlier today, on the Day 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session of 2025. Governor R N Ravi did not deliver his customary address during the first session of the state legislative assembly today, citing a serious issue concerning the National Anthem.

According to a statement from the office of Raj Bhawan, upon the Governor's arrival at the assembly, only "Tamil Tai Vazhdu," the state anthem, was sung instead of the National Anthem, which is traditionally played during such occasions.

"The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental duties as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of the Governor's address. Today on the arrival of Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung. Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," a statement from Raj Bhavan said. (ANI)

