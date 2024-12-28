New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday termed the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a real loss for the modern India. He also called Singh "architect of modern India 2.0".

"This is a real loss for the modern India...He was the architect of modern India 2.0 which Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to establish," Tagore told ANI.

"He took forward that work in the 21st century and took India where we are...He was a great man and contributed to the nation building," he added.

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad remembered Manmohan Singh as person who lived a simple life with high thinking.

"I got the opportunity to work with him (Former PM) for five years when I was handling the Food and Agriculture department... He lived a life of simplicity, high thinking... Though he was very humble but when he took tough decisions as I remember during the time of nuclear deal," Prasad told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "Today is a very poignant moment. A very fine person, a renowned economist, a world statesperson is not with us today. It is a sad day not only for India but for the world. He lived a very noble and simple life. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel also paid tribute to him saying, "Today, India has lost a great man. He was not just a good leader but also a very good human being. People called him a weak Prime Minister but it was wrong. He always worked for the country, he was a strong and kind person."

Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday evening.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

