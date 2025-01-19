Konark (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, is hosting the 3rd National Mines Ministers' Conference on January 20-21 at Konark.

The two-day event aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and will bring together more than 16 State Mining Ministers along with senior officials from the Central and Odisha governments.

The conference will be presided over by Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, with Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi gracing the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.

The mining conference will witness significant announcements aimed at enhancing governance, transparency, and sustainability in India's mining sector.

It includes the Release of the Report on States' Best Practices in Mining. In this, showcasing innovative governance models implemented by states, the report aims to improve efficiency and transparency in mining practices.

Another highlight is the Launch of the Mining Tenement System (MTS) Module. A landmark step towards digital governance, this module will streamline mining operations and enhance accountability.

Another highlight is the handing over of sanction letters to startups. Selected startups will receive sanction letters under initiatives promoting innovation in sustainable mining practices.

Comprehensive data will be provided to the Ministry of Mines and states, boosting exploration activities.

It also included the transfer of critical mineral block GRs by Chhattisgarh. The GRs of critical mineral blocks will be handed over to the Ministry of Mines, supporting India's self-reliance in critical minerals.

States excelling in mineral auctions and mining reforms will be honoured for their outstanding contributions.

Another key highlight includes the Launch of the 5th Tranche of Critical Mineral Blocks. The launch aims to accelerate exploration and attract private sector investment in critical minerals, reducing import dependency.

The conference will provide a platform for State Mining Ministers, senior government officials, and stakeholders to discuss critical mining sector strategies.

Officers from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, DGMS, and Railways will be making presentations on key issues in the mining sector, such as safety, sustainability, environmental concerns, and transportation challenges.

The focus will be on fostering collaboration to ensure efficient, safe, and eco-friendly mining operations nationwide. These deliberations aim to strengthen India's mining ecosystem in line with sustainable development goals.

The 3rd National Mines Ministers' Conference underscores the Ministry's commitment to building a transparent, sustainable, and efficient mining ecosystem.

This initiative aims to unlock the potential of India's mineral wealth and contribute to the nation's development under the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047." (ANI)

