Shirdi, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is in the eye of a storm over the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, arrived here on Sunday for the Nationalist Congress Party's conclave.

The state food and civil supplies minister had given the party meeting a miss on the first day on Saturday.

Munde is under attack from the Opposition and BJP leaders in Beed district over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, after his aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the killing.

Munde's name has not figured in the list of guardian ministers released by the Maharashtra government on Saturday.

Despite the Opposition and local BJP leaders' demand for his ouster from the state cabinet, NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has refused to ask Munde to resign over the controversy, saying he would take action only if there is proof.

