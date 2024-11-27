Aizawl, Nov 27 (PTI) Newly appointed Mizoram chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena arrived here on Wednesday to assume his new role.

He was received at the airport by acting chief secretary H. Lalengmawia and other officials.

Also Read | Mumbai: Air India Pilot Found Dead in Andheri, Boyfriend Arrested As Family Alleges He Abused Her, Stopped Her From Eating Non-Veg Food.

Meena is expected to officially take charge on Thursday. Following his arrival, Meena paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Lalduhoma at the latter's office.

On November 21, the Centre had appointed Meena, a 1993-batch officer, to succeed Renu Sharma, who retired in October.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mobile Internet and Data Services Suspended for 2 More Days in 9 Districts Including Trouble-Torn Jiribam.

Prior to his appointment, Meena served as an additional secretary in the ministry of minority affairs.

Initially, the Mizoram government had recommended Vumlunmang Vualnam, a 1992-batch IAS officer from Manipur, to take over the position, but the Centre appointed Meena instead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)