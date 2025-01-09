Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau questioning BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Formula-E case on Thursday, BRS MLA Harish Rao has been detained at his house, said his PRO.

According to the BRS MLA's PRO, police personnel have been deployed at his residence here.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao arrived at Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office. He is appearing before Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office, in connection with the Formula-E case.

Earlier in a post on X, KT Rama Rao said that the Formula E race was an initiative taken to enhance Hyderabad's global image.

"Worked tirelessly for bringing a prestigious event to India to enhance the brand image of Hyderabad & Telangana globally," KTR said on X.

"The agenda was to make Hyderabad a pivotal hub for sustainable mobility as the world transitions towards it," he added.

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating KTR's alleged involvement in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

On Monday, the ACB summoned KTR to its office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against the KTR over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the ECIR after the Telangana ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. (ANI)

