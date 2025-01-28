Tokyo [Japan], January 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a four-day visit to Japan, where he met with Toyota delegations in Tokyo today. During the meeting, CM Yadav honoured the delegation and extended an invitation to the upcoming Global Investors' Summit (GIS) 2025, scheduled to take place in Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025.

The two-day program will be organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations. The event will bring together global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends.

CM Yadav discussed investment opportunities with Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager of Toyota Motor Corporation, and explored potential trade ties. The Chief Minister emphasised Madhya Pradesh's advantages, including vast land, a skilled youth workforce, excellent infrastructure, and a growing automobile sector.

"During an engaging interactive session discussed potential trade ties with Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division and Masahiro Nogi, Project General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Toyota representatives recognized Madhya Pradesh as a strong automobile manufacturing hub and plan to explore trade opportunities during the GIS 2025.

They also highlighted their youth training initiatives in technical jobs across India. CM Yadav stressed that Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs.

"During a meeting with CM Mohan Yadav, Toyota representatives highlighted their youth training initiatives in technical jobs across India. Recognizing Madhya Pradesh as a strong automobile manufacturing hub, Toyota plans to explore trade opportunities during the upcoming Global Investor Summit. The CM emphasised MP's advantages as an ideal destination for Toyota's investments, citing abundant land availability and a skilled, trainable workforce," the CMO posted on X.

