Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): A day after a jawan sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena reached here on Monday and held a confidential meeting with senior officers at police control room regarding the future strategies against the Naxals.

An encounter between Hawk Force jawans and Naxals occurred in the forest near Duglai village under Roopjhar police station area in Balaghat on Sunday in which a Hawk Force jawan was seriously injured. The officers immediately admitted him to a private hospital in Gondia, Maharashtra.

After the meeting, DGP Saxena reached the hospital in Gondia and enquired about the health conditions of the Jawan.

Addressing the media after the meeting, DGP said, "Madhya Pradesh police and Balaghat police have achieved great success in the campaign against Naxals in the last few years in Balaghat district. The number of Naxalites killed in encounters in the last five years has been more than that of the Naxalites killed in the last 30 years. The members of the divisional committee level (DVCM-level members) of the Naxals were gunned down for the first time during this period and AK-47 were confiscated. The Balaghat police has registered a record success in the campaign against the Naxal movement."

He highlighted that the Union Home Minister called to eradicate Naxalism soon. In this move, the Balaghat Police and the Central forces, CRPF and COBRA were working together to carry out the mission. They carried out quite big and important missions in the past few days.

"During this, an encounter occurred on Sunday in which one of our Jawan got injured. Taking a prompt action, the senior officers admitted him to a hospital in Gondia and made proper arrangements for his treatment. CM Mohan Yadav also enquired about the jawan with doctors in Gondia and ensured to provide all possible assistance from the state government," the DGP said.

He added, "Following the instruction of CM Yadav, Additional Director General (ADG, Intelligence), Inspector General of Police (IG, law and order) and I reached here and held a meeting with all our officers and discussed the future strategies. CM Yadav again said today that the state government is resolved to provide all the possible help for the treatment of the jawan."

All the arrangements would be made for the better treatment of the jawan, DGP Saxena said, stressing that the morale of the forces is very high and everyone is determined to eradicate the roots of Naxalism from Balaghat. (ANI)

