Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Ahwad on Monday came out in handcuffs to protest against the alleged 'inhuman' deportation of illegal immigrants from the US.

Speaking to ANI, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Ahwad said, "The way Indians are facing injustice in America and they are being tied and deported, there is a problem of visas, no Indian is safe in America. We (government) are not speaking a single word about America."

Awhad addressed the situation affecting Indians in the United States. He strongly criticised US President Donald Trump's visa rules, stating that they had ruined the lives of many Indians.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Budget Session began on Monday. Politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties attended. However, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad entered the Vidhan Bhavan building in handcuffs.

Recently, CPI(ML) MLAs chained themselves and demonstrated outside the State Assembly in Patna as a mark of protest against the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

CPI(ML) Mahboob Alam lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking about the issue. Speaking to ANI, Alam said, "You have seen how the US has insulted our migrant workers and how the PM has not yet made any statements on this. We will not tolerate any compromise of the country's self-respect. India should stop kneeling in front of America..."

Before this, the Gujarat Congress MLAs also protested outside the State Assembly in Gandhinagar against the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US while being handcuffed and shackled.

Gujarat Congress MLAs gathered outside the State Assembly in Gandhinagar and shouted slogans like "Bharatiya ka ye apman nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate this disrespect against the Indians).

The third batch of 112 illegal deportees landed at Amritsar Airport on Sunday after US President Donald Trump's inauguration. On February 5, a US Air Force plane carrying the first batch of Indian citizens, who had allegedly migrated to the US illegally, arrived in Amritsar, Punjab. (ANI)

