New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) There is no active case of monkeypox, or Mpox, in the country, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Since 2022, 33 confirmed cases of Mpox – 17 from Kerala, 16 from Delhi – have been reported, he said in a written reply.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Car Salesman Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment at Work in Uttar Pradesh; Names Showroom Owner, Seniors in Note.

Rao said the ministry released 'Guidelines on Management of Mpox Disease' which was widely circulated to all states and Union Territories.

The guidelines cover all aspects of management of Mpox, such as case definitions, surveillance strategies, clinical management, infection prevention and control, and risk communication.

Also Read | Tiger Scare in East Singhbhum: Curfew-Like Situation in Several Villages in Jharkhand's Chakulia Block Due to Fear of Tigress 'Zeenat'.

The State/District Surveillance Officers (SSOs) under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) across the country have been instructed to intensify surveillance of Mpox disease, he said.

The NIV Pune (BSL-4 laboratory) under ICMR has been designated as a referral laboratory for testing of suspected cases.

In addition, 17 other ICMR-VRDL network laboratories have been made operational to undertake diagnostic testing for Mpox. Instructions on sample packaging and transport have been shared across the country.

All Airport/Port Health Officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and conduct a rigorous health screening of incoming international passengers.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier issued communicable diseases alert on Mpox and activated the Emergency Operation Centre to maintain the situation.

A National Task Force on Mpox Disease has been constituted to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines for management of Mpox, the minister said.

The government has spread word about the Mpox outbreak even in rural and remote areas of the country.

The Union Health Ministry has been in regular interaction with all states and UTs and advised them to take required public health actions for control and containment of the outbreak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)