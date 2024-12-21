Noida, Dec 20 (PTI) Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has emphasised the "transformative progress" in Jewar due to the Noida International Airport project, saying it has brought unprecedented development and improved law and order in the region.

The BJP leader credited the greenfield project for creating opportunities and turning Jewar into a symbol of growth.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a dialogue with regional farmers over the acquisition of land for the project and announced increasing compensation by Rs 1200 per sq metre.

This effectively brings the compensation to Rs 4300 per sq metre from Rs 3100, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

"Before 2017, Jewar was struggling with economic distress and was infamous for criminal activities. Today, it is on the global map, with the airport project bringing hope and prosperity to the region," Singh said during a recent meeting with Adityanath and local farmers in Lucknow.

He urged the authorities to resolve the farmers' grievances swiftly and provide them with compensation and facilities.

"This project not only secures Jewar's future but also ensures the dignity and welfare of its farmers," Singh added.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), assured farmers that the remaining compensation for the airport's third phase will soon be distributed.

"Farmers in the final phase will receive the 64.7 per cent additional compensation without delay. We are also ensuring facilities like skill development centres and job opportunities for local youth in the industries surrounding the airport," he said.

He further informed that compensation for the first and second phases has already been distributed, except in disputed cases, and emphasised the state's commitment to the welfare of the affected communities.

The Noida International Airport is set to be inaugurated in April 2025 and is expected to position Jewar as a major economic and industrial hub in the region.

