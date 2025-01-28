Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 28 (ANI) After being appointed as Advisor to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, former state Director General of Police Prakash Mishra on Tuesday emphasized his commitment to addressing the concerns of the common people of Odisha and working towards effective governance.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra called for collective efforts and cooperation from all to ensure the state's progress.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Rebound in Early Trade as US Markets Sink Amid New AI Fears.

"I would like to thank the Chief Minister for giving me this very crucial posting and I am confident that I will be able to live up to his expectations and we will work for the interests of the common people of Odisha, try to solve all their problems and I would request everyone to cooperate with us and I think it will be a collective effort to provide good governance in Odisha," Prakash Mishra said.

Mishra, a 1977-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer retired in 2016 as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force. He had also served as the Chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Also Read | Baghpat Watchtower Collapse: More Than 20 Injured After Watchtower Collapses During 'Laddu Mahotsav' in Uttar Pradesh's Baraut City; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

In 2019, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat but lost the elections. In 2014, the then Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik lodged a vigilance case against Prakash Mishra.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on January 21, inaugurated the third National Mines Ministers' Conference in Konark and said that Odisha will play a "major part" in fulfilling the country's dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

CM Majhi also expressed happiness that Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand produce and supply more than 2/3rd of the country's base metals demand.

Addressing the conference, Majhi said, "I am happy that the three states - Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand produce and supply more than 2/3rd of all base metals' demand of the country and we are in the eastern part of the country which has been rightly described as Purvoyadaya by PM Narendra Modi. In order to fulfil the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by the PM, these three states will fuel the growth and Odisha will play a major part in this," CM Majhi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)