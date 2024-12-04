Baripada, Dec 4 (PTI) An Indian Navy helicopter made an emergency landing at a paddy field in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The helicopter landed in Armada village in Rasgovindpur police station area, taking farmers working in the field by surprise, they said.

Also Read | Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi Police Seeks Arrest of AAP MLA in Fresh Case, Moves Court.

After landing, the pilot came out of the helicopter and examined it. The helicopter left the place after about 30 minutes, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)