Sambalpur (Odisha), Dec 5 (PTI) A seven-year-old female leopard died in Sambalpur Zoo in Odisha while undergoing treatment for uterus infection, a forest officer said on Thursday.

The leopard, named 'Rani', underwent treatment on Wednesday evening after the feline started vomiting. Veterinarians observed the discharge of pus from her reproductive organs. Accordingly, three anti-inflammatory and antibiotic injections were administered, she said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuck Discuss Enhancing Economic Connectivity, Fast-Tracking 'Visionary' Gelephu Mindfulness City Project (See Pics).

However, the animal went through respiratory distress and blood came out from its mouth, before it died, the officer said.

The health of an eight-year-old male leopard, named 'Raja', which was put with 'Rani' in the same enclosure, is good and the feline is under observation.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde To Join As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Shiv Sena Submit Recommendation Letter to Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)