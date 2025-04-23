Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 (ANI): Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik extended condolences over the death of Prashant Satapathy, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Satapathy, who hailed from Odisha's Balasore district, was an accountant with Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Bhubaneswar.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik spoke to Susant Satapathy, the elder brother of late Prashant Satapathy, over the telephone. He conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family and assured all support.

Prashant had gone for a short vacation to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son.

The terror attack also claimed the lives of several other tourists, including a young Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, his elder brother, Susanta Satpathy, recalled the moment when the family received the heart-wrenching news.

"We received the information around 3 PM... When we called the toll-free number, they just informed us about the death of my younger brother. I have no information about my younger brother's wife or my nephew regarding their whereabouts. Additional DSP has contacted me... He (Prashant Satpathy) worked as Accounts Officer..." said Susanta Satpathy, elder brother of the deceased.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)

