Dozens of structures were damaged in a fire that ripped through Rainawari area of Srinagar on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over Tuesday's massive fire in Srinagar's Rainawari area, which damaged numerous structures and displaced several families.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) said, "Honourable Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah has expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire incident in Abi Gurpora Rainawari, which has damaged many houses and displaced several families. As soon as he was informed, MLA Tanvir Sadiq rushed to the spot to assess the situation and ensured that the administration provided all possible assistance."

Omar Abdullah has directed his Minister for Food and Supplies, Satish Sharma, along with Advisor Nasir Wani, to personally visit the affected area and monitor the ongoing relief efforts. He has also initiated the process to extend additional support to the victims through the CM's Relief Fund.

He assured the affected families that the Government stands firmly with them in this time of hardship, the JKNC said.

The fire, which broke out in the Abi Gurpora area of Rainawari on Tuesday, caused extensive damage to structures.

Authorities in Srinagar have urged residents to exercise caution when using heating devices during winter to avoid such incidents.

Visuals from the spot showed distressed people sitting amid the remains of their houses.

DM Srinagar, Bilal M Bhat, said on Wednesday that their teams are assessing the damage done by the fire. "Yesterday evening (Tuesday) a very unfortunate incident occurred... Our teams have been deployed here since yesterday. Necessary coordination efforts are being made, and we are trying to make arrangements for accommodation and food for those who have been displaced. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be providing relief today. Assessment of damage is being done by our teams... "

"We will work on connectivity to the region and widen the roads... People are advised to exercise caution while using heating devices in winter, so these incidents can be averted...," DM M Bhat added. (ANI)

