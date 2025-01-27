New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly pitched for 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and urged people to become part of the debate in large numbers, saying there should be a wide discussion so that the country can move in the right direction.

The Prime Minister, who addressed the annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground here, referred to the bill on 'One Nation, One Election', which is being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, and said an important debate is going on in the country and the issue is linked to the future of country's youth.

He said a lot of damage has been caused as the pattern of simultaneous polls for assembly and Lok Sabha polls was "broken".

"Today, India holds the biggest elections in the world. But in India, elections keep happening after every few months. For a very long time after Independence, Lok Sabha and Vidhaan Sabha elections used to be held together. But then this pattern was broken which caused a lot of damage to the country... A crucial debate is going on in the country, people are giving their views and this is important in a democracy... This debate is 'One Nation One Election.' I request the people of the country to become a part of this debate in large numbers... There should be a discussion across the country so that the country can move in the right direction," he said.

The Prime Minister said mostly teachers are deployed for election duties and it impacts studies and governance also gets impacted.

The Prime Minister urged the youth including NCC cadets, MyBharat volunteers and NSS members to be part of the debate, take part in large numbers and lead it.

He said the elections to Lok Sabha and assemblies should be held simultaneously and then after the decided five years.

"The country's election system is an important issue linked to the future of the youth...The issue (One Nation One Election) is directly linked to the future of youth," PM Modi said.

Citing example of United States, PM Modi said the date of formation of next government is fixed and presidential election is held every four years.

President Droupadi Murmu has also backed the 'One Nation One Election' move of the government.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day, the President said that another measure that promises to redefine the terms of good governance is the Bill introduced in Parliament to synchronise election schedules in the country.

"The 'One Nation One Election' plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits," she said.

The constitution amendment bill on 'One Nation, One Election', which is being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The bill has been opposed by several opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK.

The government says that synchronising electoral timelines will help meet logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The recommendations of High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous were accepted by the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024.The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 'One Nation One Election' bill was held on January 8.

In his remarks, PM Modi NCC has been expanded in the country's border areas and districts bordering the sea.

"NCC has reached more than 170 border talukas and nearly 100 coastal talukas. I would also like to thank the armed forces for taking responsibility for providing special training to youth from these districts. This has benefitted thousands of young people living in border areas," PM Modi said.

"The results of the NCC reform are visible in the number of cadets as well. In 2014, the number of NCC cadets was around 14 lakh. Today this number has reached 20 lakh, out of which, more than eight lakhs are girls," he added. (ANI)

