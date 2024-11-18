Bhopal, Nov 18 (PTI) Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, walls of the now-defunct Union Carbide factory have come alive through paintings bringing back the painful memories of the world's worst industrial disaster that killed thousands.

According to a government estimate, 5,479 people died and more than 5 lakh were affected physically after a toxic gas leaked from the pesticide carbide factory on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

Also Read | Manipur Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet, Data Services for 2 More Days in 7 Districts.

Artists have painted more than 20 scenes on the wall depicting the sufferings experienced by thousands of people during the fateful period.

"The artists of the city on November 15 started painting the horrendous scenes of the tragedy on the wall of the now-closed factory where tonnes of waste were still lying," Rachna Dhingra, Bhopal Group for Information and Action told PTI on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: All Set for MahaYuti vs MVA Contest As High-Octane Campaigning for Vidhan Sabha Polls Ends.

Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha and Children against Dow Carbide working for the survivors of the tragedy will launch a poster exhibition at two different locations on November 21.

Dhingra said several memorial events would be organised till December 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)