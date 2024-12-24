New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Like the previous year, Panchjanya is set to organize the 'Sagar Manthan: Good Governance Dialogue 2024' on December 24, 2024. The event marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, celebrated nationwide as Good Governance Day, according to an official press release.

This year, Panchjanya will commemorate his birth centenary, making the occasion even more significant. The programme's theme draws inspiration from Vajpayee's governance model, emphasizing good governance and development.

The 'Sagar Manthan: Good Governance Dialogue 2024' will be hosted at Novotel Dona Sylvia in South Goa from 11 AM to 5 PM. The event will also be streamed live on Panchjanya's Facebook and YouTube channels, added the release.

The Chief Guest for the event will be the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, who will engage in discussions on governance, development, and other critical issues. The event will also feature Gopal Arya, National Coordinator of the Environmental Conservation Initiative by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, who will speak on "Nature and Progress Together."

In addition, Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State will share his valuable insights on "Good Governance: A Synchronization," Ram Madhav will speak on "A New World and the Rise of India," whereas Hitesh Shankar, Editor-in-Chief of Panchjanya will address the gathering alongside Arun Goyal, Managing Director of Panchjanya.

On this day-long thought-provoking event, Navin Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati will share his views on "Atal's Vision for Governance" and Rivaba Jadeja, MLA from Gujarat will speak on "Empowered Governance," Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul will highlight the importance of cooperation in governance with his talk, "Collaborative Impact," and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, renowned filmmaker, will discuss "The Role of Dharma in Governance."

The press release added, that other distinguished personalities will also share their insights on governance and development. The event will also showcase a cultural presentation of Goa's traditional dances and live performances on musical instruments by artists of Sanskar Bharati, adding a touch of local heritage to the proceedings. (ANI)

