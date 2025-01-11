New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday unveiled the 'Bharat Cleantech Manufacturing Platform', which the Centre described as an "initiative designed to enhance India's cleantech value chains in the solar, wind, hydrogen, and battery storage sectors".

The unveiling came as part of the Bharat Climate Forum 2025 organised in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Goyal emphasised on the negative impact of subsidies and Product Linked Incentives (PLIs) in the long run, saying such benefits "are detrimental to long-term growth and development of the clean energy sector".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Making Objectionable Remarks About the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on Social Media.

According to an official press release, he also urged the attendees to come up with innovative solutions aimed at scaling manufacturing activities in the country. The Minister said that the launch of the Bharat Cleantech Manufacturing Platform will provide an opportunity for Indian firms to collaborate and co-innovate. As per the communique, Goyal also said that the initiative will help provide a platform for financing and the exchange of ideas, technologies, and resources.

He also expressed hope that the collective efforts of the forum's participants will result in the accomplishment of the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of clean energy sources with a combined capacity of 500 Gigawatt across the country by 2030. He noted that India has been one of the best performing countries in terms of meeting the Nationally Determined Contributions (NCDs) submitted in 2015 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, the press release said.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Demands Answers From Govt on Value of Rupee, Says 'PM Narendra Modi Should Answer to the People of Country'.

"We are well ahead of our targets. We have achieved the target of installing renewable or clean energy by 2022, 8 years ahead of schedule," the Minister stated. Having achieved the milestone of setting up 200 Gigawatt of clean energy, we are well poised to achieve the 500-Gigawatt target, he informed. Respecting the challenges of climate change is not new to India, Goyal asserted. He pointed out that Gujarat was one of the first states in the country to adopt solar power.

The Minister lauded PM Modi's governance and attributed the 'affordability' of solar energy in the country to what he termed as the leader's "adoption of transparency", conduct of "honest auctions", provision of "equal competition" and a significant increase in the scale of implementation. He further emphasised that the current dispensation adopted "speed, scale and skill" or "the 3S" for the country's renewable energy programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)