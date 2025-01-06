New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, observed as 'Prakash Utsav', on Monday.

He said in a post on X, "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous and compassionate."

Also Read | Prashant Kishor Arrested Over BPSC Protest: Patna Police Arrest Jan Suraaj Founder for Protesting in 'Unauthorised Location' at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar.

Guru Gobind Singh, who established the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Sahib in 1666.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)