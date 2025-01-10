New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday emphasised the importance of native languages, particularly Pali, in preserving India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

This came when he addressed a gathering at Swami Vivekanand Subharti University in Meerut, during the launch of three new courses related to Pali language and Vipassana, according to a press release.

Chugh lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom the Union Cabinet recognized Pali as a "Classical Language" on October 3, 2024. He remarked that this monumental decision not only reinstates the glory of the language but also symbolizes the revival of India's deep spiritual connection with Lord Buddha's teachings. Referring to the decision, Chugh said, "Because of PM Modi's vision, the Laughing Buddha is smiling again."

Chugh also highlighted India's proud legacy as the land of Lord Buddha and commended the Prime Minister for spreading the teachings of Lord Buddha globally. He appreciated the university administration and Vice Chancellor for their initiative in providing students an opportunity to connect with the roots of India's rich cultural and spiritual traditions.

Urging students to make the best use of this opportunity, Chugh emphasised the transformative potential of studying Pali and Vipassana could significantly contribute to the creation of a peaceful and enlightened society.

Addressing the event Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation Dr Anirban Ganguly said that it is a very happy and historic occasion that Pali has been recognised as a classical language, Pali is a civilisational link between India and the world, it is our collective responsibility to preserve and upheld Pali.

Bhikhu Dr Kachyan Shrman, Bhikhu Dr Chandra, Vice Chancellor Major General G.K. Thapliyal, Dr Hiro Hito and other Buddhist dignitaries along with hundreds of students were present at the event. (ANI)

