New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February next year.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on 24th and 25th February 2025 and the mega Jhumur performance as chief guest. Prime Minister Modi readily agreed to attend both the events, a release said on Monday.

CM Sarma extended the invitation when he met the Prime Minister at the Parliament House here on Monday.

In course of the 25-minute long meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister apprised him about the slew of development initiatives in Assam and also sought guidance from the Prime Minister on various developmental issues, the release stated.

Later taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace."

Earlier in the day, The Assam Chief held a meeting with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Paatil.

CM Sarma discussed the roadmap ahead for the Har Ghar Jal project.

"Assam is vigorously implementing Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Har Ghar Jal and we have so far achieved over 80% of our tap water connection target. To take the Jal Jeevan initiative further & ensure its saturation in the State, I held a meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji today and discussed the roadmap ahead for the project," he said in a post on X.

In his post, CR Paatil said that the focus of the discussion was on management of Assam's water resources.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma ji at the office in New Delhi. During this, meaningful discussions were held on many important topics. In which topics like expansion of Shallow Tube Well Irrigation Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana- Water for every farm, approval of new surface minor irrigation schemes, modernization of old CAD projects, and progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) were also discussed in detail. The focus of this discussion was on proper management of Assam's water resources and giving a new direction to rural development. This dialogue for sustainable development and the betterment of farmers will prove to be helpful in accelerating the development of Assam," he posted on X. (ANI)

