Dehradun, November 24: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who listened to the 116th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, said that PM Modi inspires the countrymen for better work through sharing the collective efforts of the country, youth dreams and aspirations of the citizens.

CM Dhami listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' in Hathibarkala and said that this program of PM Modi is "always inspiring." "The Prime Minister inspires the countrymen for better work by sharing the collective efforts of the country, the youth dreams and the aspirations of the citizens," Uttarakhand CM said. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has urged to connect the youth with NCC. Mann Ki Baat 116th Episode: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Libraries as Hub of Creativity, Highlights Efforts to Inspire Children's Love for Books.

"NCC instills a sense of discipline, leadership and service among the youth. He has appealed to the youth of the state to definitely join NCC," he added. Earlier today, addressing the nation in his 116th 'Mann ki baat' episode, the Prime Minister highlighted his personal experience as an NCC cadet and recalled how his NCC experience had been "invaluable" in inculcating "discipline, leadership and service among the "youth."

"Today is a very special day - it is NCC Day. As soon as the name of NCC comes up, we remember our school-college days. I myself have been an NCC Cadet, so I can say with full confidence that the experience gained from it is invaluable for me. 'NCC' instils a spirit of discipline, leadership and service in the youth. You must have seen around you that whenever there is a disaster; be it a flood, an earthquake or an accident, NCC cadets unfailingly make themselves available there to help. Today, efforts are being undertaken continuously to strengthen NCC in the country. In 2014, about 14 lakh youth were associated with NCC. Now in 2024, more than 20 lakh youth are associated with NCC," PM Modi said. ‘Congress Made Laws for Appeasement, an Example Is Waqf Board’, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

He further said that compared to earlier times, provision for NCC has been made in five thousand new schools and colleges. "The biggest aspect is that earlier the number of girl cadets in NCC was just around 25 per cent. Now the number of girl cadets in NCC has risen to almost 40 per cent. The campaign to connect more and more youth residing along the border with NCC is also going on continuously. I would urge the youth to join NCC in maximum numbers," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)