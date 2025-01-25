New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a statement strongly disapproved the move by the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Bill and said that the Chairman of the committee had chosen a flimsy ground to suspend all the members of the JPC belonging to opposition parties and who were opposed to the government's views.

The CPI(M) in a statement said that nothing could be more brazen to undermine the legitimate parliamentary process through the committee system which has been so clearly laid down and reinforced over the years through precedents.

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) appealed to all those who cherish democracy and the sovereignty of the Parliament to rally unitedly to oppose and resist such brazen acts of the NDA government.

This comes in after a huge ruckus broke out at a meeting resulting in the suspension of 10 opposition MPS.

The MPs include Kalyan Banerjee, Md Jawaid, A Raja, Asaduddin Owaisi, Nasir Hussain, Mohibullah, M Abdullah, Arvind Sawant, Nadimul Haq, and Imran Masood. (ANI)

The meeting descended into disorder as opposition MPs accused the government of rushing the bill's approval ahead of the Delhi elections.

JPC Member & BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal says, "They (opposition MPs) did not sign on the attendance sheet. When this does not happen, technically, they are not present there. Without signing the attendance sheet, they created a ruckus and it was a conspiracy. They did not want Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and all the Ulemas of J&K to keep their views in front of Lok Sabha MPs. From opposing the BJP and the NDA, the opposition has transitioned to opposing the nation..."

"The opposition tried to suppress the voices of the Maulanas of J&K..."Jaiswal further said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh lashed out at opposition parties for objecting against the Waqf (Amendment) bill, 2024 and labelled their opposition as 'drama' to garner votes.

He said that the entire country desired that the Waqf bill be passed since it was a sign of colonial occupation. Even though the opposition parties are trying to stop the bill from getting passed, nothing will happen, the BJP leader added.

"The Waqf Bill that has come has to be passed, the whole country wants it. It is a sign of colonial occupation. But the opposition parties are trying very hard to stop it. They tried to stop CAA, GST, (Article) 370 but were not successful. They are doing drama only for votes, to show Muslims that they are fighting for them. This is in the interest of poor Muslims. But no matter how much drama is done, nothing is going to happen," Ghosh told ANI. (ANI)

