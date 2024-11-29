Poonch/Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) A porter working with the Army was injured in a landmine blast in a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The porter was engaged in some work in the forward area when a landmine exploded, resulting in injuries, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Bus Marshal Row: Will Campaign for BJP's LoP Vijender Gupta if He Helps Bus Marshals Get Back Job, Says CM Atishi.

He was immediately shifted to an Army hospital. According to doctors, his left foot was damaged, but he is out of danger, the officials said.

The porter has been identified as Mohd Qasim, a resident of Noonabandi.

Also Read | Saroj Rai Neutralized in Encounter: Wanted Gangster Shot Dead After Gunfight With Police in Gurugram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)