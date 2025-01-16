Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): The retaining concrete wall of the GVMC park near Novotel on RK Beach in Visakhapatnam has collapsed, putting a large portion of the wall at risk.

Erosion caused by high waves is likely to affect more than 200 meters of the concrete wall. The collapse occurred at midnight, resulting in cracks in a portion of the wall.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

