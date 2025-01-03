Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The daily Ganga Aarti at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj began on Friday evening with the chanting of hymns and the lighting of oil lamps.

Priests performed the Ganga Aarti, a sacred ritual dedicated to the holy river Ganga. The aarti typically takes place at sunset, where a group of priests gathers at the riverbank to offer prayers and show reverence to the river.

The priests light large oil lamps, which are held in a rhythmic and synchronized manner while chanting hymns and mantras.

The flames from the lamps symbolize the purification of the soul and the removal of darkness.

Devotees and visitors watch the aarti, creating a serene and awe-inspiring atmosphere, as the ritual is considered an expression of gratitude and devotion towards the river. Prayagraj has been preparing for the Mahakumbh, a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival, where millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers at the Sangam.

The event, which occurs every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. In anticipation, the city is undergoing extensive preparations, including enhancing infrastructure, security, and facilities to accommodate the large influx of visitors.

Temporary camps, improved roads, sanitation, and transportation systems are being set up to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims during the sacred event.

The Mahakumbh is not only a spiritual occasion but also a cultural and social gathering, attracting people from across the country and beyond. Meanwhile, as Prayagraj is all set to host Mahakumbh 2025, the police administration and various disaster management services are continuously working towards preparations for the grand event.

Efforts are being made to make this Maha Kumbh divine, grand, and safe. Comprehensive disaster management preparations have also been ensured in case any emergency arises during the event. Such drills provide training to all the present officers and members, enabling them to effectively deal with any kind of disaster in the future. This will ensure that the pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh 2025 will be provided with the utmost safety and facilities.

Prayagraj is filled with spiritual fervour as the highly anticipated Mahakumbh Mela draws near.

Clad in saffron and covered in ashes, sadhus of the Mahanirvani Akhara entered the Mahakumbh camp, accompanied by the beating of the Damaru (a small two-headed drum) and chanting the name of Mahadev. Some sadhus were seen riding horses.

The seers of Atal Akhara also arrived at the Mahakumbh camp in a grand procession, warmly welcomed by police officials with garlands. Immersed in ashes, wearing garlands, riding horses, and beating drums, they entered the camp area. Some seers were also seen walking with the Akhara's flags.

The MahaKumbh Mela is a significant pilgrimage that attracts crores of people from all over the world to Prayagraj. The event, which occurs every 12 years, is an important occasion for spiritual renewal and cultural exchange.

Hindu number of devotees from India and across the world are eagerly waiting for the once-in-twelve-year Mahakumbh beginning January 13, 2025. This 45-day festival, from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendees' number is likely to be highest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations recently. He toured the under-construction tent city. He emphasised the importance of making arrangements for food and other things on time considering the cold weather.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that separate wards for men and women are being set up and that shift duties for personnel should be strictly followed. Additionally, he instructed that ambulance response times be minimised during emergencies. (ANI)

