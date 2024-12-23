New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian (Retd) as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Priyank Kanoongo and Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi (Retd) have been appointed as the Members of the NHRC.

"Hon'ble President of India appoints Shri Justice V. Ramasubramanian (Retd.) as the Chairperson, and Shri Priyank Kanoongo and Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi (Retd.) as the Members of the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), India," the NHRC posted on X.

Born on June 30, 1958, Ramasubramanian studied law at the Madras Law College and enrolled as a member of the Bar on February 16, 1983. He practised for about 23 years in the High Court of Madras which included a stint in the office of the Senior Advocates K. Sarvabhauman and T.R. Mani for four years from 1983 to 1987.

Ramasubramanian was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006, and as a permanent Judge on November 9, 2009. He was transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with effect from April 27, 2016.

After the bifurcation and the creation of a separate High Court for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Ramasubramanian was retained as a Judge of the High Court of Telangana at Hyderabad w.e.f January 1, 2019.

He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 22, 2019, and appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of India on September 23, 2019. (ANI)

