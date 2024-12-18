Ludhiana, Dec 18 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called upon the people to launch a mass campaign to rid the state of the menace of drugs.

At a meeting with people from various faiths and heads of educational institutions at the Punjab Agricultural University here, Kataria said Punjab is the land of great gurus and martyrs who made immense sacrifices for the nation.

"Therefore, it is our duty to contribute to the fight against drugs and restore Punjab's pristine glory by carrying out a mass awareness drive against narcotics," Kataria said, according to an official statement.

Soliciting everyone's support and involvement in the anti-drug campaign, the governor said a 10-day walkathon will be organised to spread the message of eradicating drugs to every household in January, the statement said.

The governor also emphasised that women have to play a significant role in this mission by guiding their children towards the morally right path, as he gave a clarion call to the people of Punjab to actively join the anti-drug movement.

The governor also said the fight against drugs cannot be limited to government efforts alone.

"When people come together in the spirit of mutual understanding and responsibility to strengthen the hands of the government, the success of such campaigns becomes more certain," he said.

"While the law is taking its course, everyone should join this mission to create a drug-free future for upcoming generations. By eliminating drug addiction, Punjab cannot only emerge stronger, but can also play a significant role in building a developed India," he added.

