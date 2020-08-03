New Delhi, August 3: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings and good wishes to people on Monday. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan." Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: Rahul Gandhi Greets People on the Auspicious Occasion, Tweets Adorable Picture of Him and His Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Along with his warm wishes, Gandhi shared a picture of himself with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two could be seen sharing a hug in the photo posted on Twitter. Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Reacts to News of Patna IPS Officer Binay Tiwari Probing Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Being 'Forcibly Quarantined by BMC', Says 'Whatever Happened is Not Right'.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan. आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/EJZWPSGO2J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2020

Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)