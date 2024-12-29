New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "humiliating" former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when he was in office in 2013.

"One of the darkest and humiliating chapters in the life of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was when Rahul Gandhi publicly insulted him in 2013," Kesavan told ANI.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi shamed the government of India when he trashed the cabinet-approved ordinance before the media. He humiliated the dignity of then PM Manmohan Singh since he had told one of his advisors that he would like to resign.

"When Rahul Gandhi trashed and rubbished the cabinet-approved ordinance before the media in 2013, he shamed the government of India. Rahul Gandhi with his demeaning act undermined the office of the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi humiliated the dignity of then PM Manmohan Singh so much so that the Prime Minister who was abroad... told one of his closest advisers that he would like to resign after this...Rahul Gandhi's hypocrisy is so stark and stunning. He has lost all trust. One tends to wonder why Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party are trying to politicize the death of Manmohan Singh," the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Kesavan said that the Congress leader walked 5,000 kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra but didn't walk for two to three kms when the funeral procession was going to the crematorium.

"Yesterday Rahul Gandhi said he walked 5,000 km in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, why couldn't he even walk for 2-3 kms when the final procession of Manmohan Singh was happening? This shows the respect Rahul Gandhi had for Manmohan Singh," he added.

A war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, alleging that the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was held at a common and even congested location.

"It's a very sad thing that the govt has stooped to this level. When the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, this govt provided a place for cremation, that same place was made a memorial for the PM... All the prime ministers have received similar honour. It is deeply painful to see that the final journey of Manmohan Singh was taken to a very common and even congested place. There was no place for the foreign dignitaries and Dr Singh's family...," the Congress MP told ANI.

The ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

His ashes were brought to the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib earlier today. The family of the late Dr Manmohan Singh performed rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.

After Friday's Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the late Manmohan Singh's family that the government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meantime, cremation and other formalities can proceed, as a trust needs to be formed and space allocated.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

