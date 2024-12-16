New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take up the issue of arrest of Indian fisherfolks by Sri lankan authorities during the visit of island nation's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India.

The Congress MP in his letter highlighted the plight of Indian fisherfolk currently languishing in Sri Lankan jails, and the loss of livelihood due to the impounding of fishing vessels by Sri Lankan Authorities.

"As we prepare to host the Sri Lankan President on his first official visit to India, I request the Indian government to kindly take up the persistent issue of the Indian fisherfold who accidentally cross the International Maritime Boundary (IMBL), and secure their early release," Gandhi wrote in his letter.

He also uged Indian government to waive the fines imposed on fisherfolk and secure therelease if impounded fishing vessels. He further requested the government to ensure Inter governmental mechanisms like the Joint Working Group to meet regularly to resolve pending issues with the Colmbo.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in a three day visit to India, from December 15 to 17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, the second day of his state visit to India.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Dissanayake inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake introduced each other to their respective ministers, diplomats, and officers.

Following his arrival to India on Sunday, President Dissanayake also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. (ANI)

