Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Seven persons -- five policemen deployed for the chief minister's security and two tourists -- were injured on Wednesday when their vehicles collided while Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma was travelling to attend a programme, an official said.

Sharma stopped and rushed a critically injured man to hospital in his car, and other injured were also admitted in the hospital.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Cupid Wednesday Lottery Result of December 11 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

SHO of the Ramnagaria police station Arun Kar said the CM's carcade was moving on the Jagarpura road when a car came from the wrong side and collided with an escort vehicle. A taxi also got hit in the accident.

The SHO said that five policemen and two tourists were injured and admitted to the hospital.

Also Read | Dausa: Race Against Time To Save 5-Year-Old Aryan Stuck Into 150-Feet Borewell in Rajasthan for More Than 50 Hours.

"The CM's carcade was moving as usual and no traffic was stopped... an accident took place. The CM took information about the matter and wasted no time in taking the seriously injured person to the hospital in his vehicle, instead of waiting for an ambulance to come," a CMO official said.

The chief minister met the injured in the hospital and enquired about their well-being.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)