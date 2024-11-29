New Delhi, November 29: Amid continuous sloganeering by opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha on Friday, the House adjourned early again on the fourth day of the winter session of Parliament and will again meet at 11 am on December 2 (Monday). Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will meet after 12:00 in the afternoon.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the actions are not "public-centric." "This cannot be appreciated. We are creating a very bad precedent. Our actions are not public-centric. We are getting into irrelevance," Dhankhar said. Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Both Houses To Meet Today; Bills on Banking Laws, Railway Act Likely To Be Passed; Healthcare in Focus.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the government should clarify which issue it wants to raise and when. "Did the government say that there will be a discussion on Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, China and foreign policy? Nothing has come from the government. They have neither clarified the subject nor the date. The day they clarify the subject and the date, we will be able to run the House. But we are seeing a new arrogance in the government," Gogoi said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also said that the Union government is "running away" from discussing Adani, Sambhal and Manipur issues in Parliament. "The government is running away from discussing issues relating to Adani, Sambhal and Manipur. When the government doesn't want the Parliament to function, then how can it function?" Ram Gopal Yadav said. No Waqf Bill in Winter Session of Parliament, Joint Committee to Seek Term Extension to Consult More Stakeholders.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya faced adjournments over the Adani issue and other matters, with the two Houses of Parliament not transacting any substantial business. Opposition members have been continuously pushing to have a discussion on the floor on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation, raising slogans in the Parliament.

Adani Group has refuted the bribery allegations made in the United States. Adani Green Energy Ltd said in a statement that media articles which claimed "that certain of its directors, namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vineet Jaain have been charged with violation(s) of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment are incorrect."

