Patna (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav on Sunday issued a statement and expressed deepest condolences on the demise of Kishore Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir trust, saying that his demise is an irreparable loss for the state.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, MP Misa Bharti and other leaders of the party also condoled the demise of Kishore Kunal, who was also a former India Police Service (IPS) officer.

"RJD family leaders expressed deep condolences on the death of Acharya Kishore Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Nyas Parishad, and said that the state has suffered an irreparable loss due to his death. The work he did in the social fields during his lifetime is unforgettable. Apart from being a good administrative officer, the contribution he has made in the interest of the society through Mahavir Hospital and other hospitals cannot be forgotten by the people of Bihar," reads a press statement from Ejaz Ahmed, RJD state spokesperson.

Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav took to X and expressed condolences on Kishore Kunal's demise and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Yadav recalled Kunal's contributions towards welfare of society, saying that he played an important role in the educational, religious and social fields.

"The news of the untimely demise of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust President and former IPS Acharya Kishore Kunal ji is sad. Acharya ji played an important role in the educational, religious and social fields. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in his lotus feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti Om!" Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna passed away on Sunday morning from cardiac arrest.

Kunal suffered cardiac arrest on early Sunday morning after which he was rushed to the hospital. But, he was declared dead at 8 am in the morning.

His last rites will be performed on Monday at Konarah Ghat in Bihar's Hajipur district at around 2 pm.

Earlier today, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences on his demise and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Choudhary said that the state of Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his demise.

"The news of the death of former IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal ji, President of Patna Mahavir Mandir Trust, due to heart attack is extremely sad. Kishor Kunal ji has played an important role in the religious and social field. Bihar has suffered a great loss due to his departure. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Choudhary posted on X. (ANI)

