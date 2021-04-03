Bareilly (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Three robbers stabbed a man at the railway station here after they failed to snatch his bag, police said.

Vishwajit Kumar, who had arrived here from Motihari in Bihar by a train was sitting on a bench at Platform No.2 when the three robbers tried to snatch his bag, Bareilly Government Railway Police (GRP) Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said.

The robbers had a scuffle with Vishwajit but failed to snatch his bag.

They stabbed him in the back and stomach.

They fled after an alarm was raised, the GRP official said.

Police have registered a case and the injured was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

