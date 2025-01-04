New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted time to Bansuri Swaraj to file certain documents in response to the defamation complaint filed against her by AAP leader and former minister Satyendra Jain.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal granted one week's time and listed the matter for further hearing on January 13. Bansuri Swaraj was represented through her counsel.

Earlier, on December 16, the court had issued notice to her regarding the complaint.

Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal, counsel for BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, appeared before the court and requested two weeks to file a compilation of documents. He stated that, as this is the precognizance stage, a detailed response is not yet required.

However, the court noted that two weeks would be too long and granted one week to file the necessary documents.

The court had previously issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in connection with the defamation complaint filed by Satyendra Jain. Jain has filed both a criminal and a civil defamation case against her.

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj, Mohd. Irshad and Kaustubh Khanna appeared on behalf of Satyendra Jain.

On December 10, the court had listed the complaint for an order on pre-summoning evidence/notice in support of the complaint. The court had also noted that before issuing notice, the complainant should be allowed to present pre-summoning evidence.

Satyendra Jain, the AAP leader and former Delhi Minister, filed a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, accusing her of making defamatory remarks during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. This interview was reportedly watched by millions of people.

Jain claims that the remarks were aimed at defaming him for political gain. The allegations were made in the context of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at his residence.

Jain alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that Rs 3 crores were recovered from his house, along with 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins. He has further claimed that these statements were made during the ED raid at his home, where he is currently out on bail, and the matter is still pending before the court.

Moreover, Jain accused Swaraj of defaming him by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud,' and making several false, malicious, and defamatory allegations. He stated that these remarks had severely impacted his reputation, not only as a politician but also as a husband, father, brother, and friend.

Jain further claimed that the smear campaign had caused immeasurable damage to his character and reputation, both as an elected representative and in his personal life. (ANI)

