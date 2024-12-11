Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): Security forces recovered an impovised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Following the detection, security forces destroyed the explosives, they said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "IED recovered at Langate, Kupwara, on the Baramulla-Handwara road. Chinar Warriors and @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara."

"Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added.

Earlier on Monday, a soldier was killed in a mine blast while patrolling in J-K's Poonch district.

The Army paid tribute to Havaldar V. Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps and all ranks paid tribute to the deceased soldier, who was part of an area domination patrol (team) in the area of Thandar Tekri in the Poonch district. (ANI)

