India News | Self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu Returns to Jodhpur Jail After 17-day Parole

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 (ANI): Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to Jodhpur jail on Wednesday after being released on a 17-day parole.
The parole was granted for 17 days, starting from December 18 last month.
The self-styled godman, who had been under treatment in Pune, has been serving a life imprisonment sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail in a sexual assault case.
Earlier, Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit, representing Asaram, spoke to ANI and confirmed that he was lodged in jail as per the High Court's orders.
"The High Court had issued an order that stated that Asaram had to return to jail before January 2 otherwise it would be a contempt of court. He was brought back to the Jodhpur jail today itself," he said.
