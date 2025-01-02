India News | Self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu Returns to Jodhpur Jail After 17-day Parole

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 (ANI): Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to Jodhpur jail on Wednesday after being released on a 17-day parole.

The parole was granted for 17 days, starting from December 18 last month.

The self-styled godman, who had been under treatment in Pune, has been serving a life imprisonment sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail in a sexual assault case.

Earlier, Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit, representing Asaram, spoke to ANI and confirmed that he was lodged in jail as per the High Court's orders.

"The High Court had issued an order that stated that Asaram had to return to jail before January 2 otherwise it would be a contempt of court. He was brought back to the Jodhpur jail today itself," he said.

According to an official order from the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan at Jodhpur, Asaram was to return to jail as per the conditions of his parole on January 2. Since he was released on a 17-day parole (15 days of parole and 2 days for traveling), he returned to jail on January 1.

"The applicant shall surrender himself before the Superintendent of Central Jail, Jodhpur by 5 pm on January 2," said the official order.

Earlier on November 22, 2024, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea filed by self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu seeking the suspension of the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him by a trial court in a rape case.

The bench said that it would issue notice, but would consider only medical conditions.

Counsel appearing for Asaram told the bench that he was suffering from serious medical ailments and sought his interim release from jail.

A sessions court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in January 2023 convicted Asaram under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a 2013 rape of a female disciple at a Surat Ashram.

In August, while hearing an appeal against the trial court verdict, the Gujarat High Court declined to suspend his life imprisonment sentence.

Thereafter, Asaram had moved to the top court seeking release from jail.

Asaram was in Indore and brought to Jodhpur for raping a teenage girl in his ashram in 2013. after being arrested.

The girl had reported that she was called to his ashram near Jodhpur and assaulted by him on the night of August 15, 2013. (ANI)

