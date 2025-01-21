Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said those in constitutional positions must set high standards of propriety and dignity and asserted that any attack on them is an assault on the Constitution and democratic setup.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) here, the governor stressed that priority must be given to national interests in delivering duties.

"Those in constitutional positions must exemplify their conduct by high standards of propriety and dignity. They must understand that any attack on them is an assault on the Constitution and democratic setup," Khan said.

He said Bihar is known for its "forward-thinking perspective and commitment to social justice".

"Bihar has been the land of the world's first democracy. The world's first republic, Vaishali is in Bihar. This is the land of Buddha, and it's a well-known fact that Bihar played a crucial role in the making of the Constitution," the governor said.

He also said, "Bihar's significant role in shaping the Constitution included figures like Dr Sachchidananda Sinha, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Krishna Sinha, and others, portraying their invaluable contributions to the Constituent Assembly."

All these personalities hail from Bihar.

The Constitution is the supreme legal authority which binds the legislative, executive, and other wings of the government, he said, adding that the authorities must "follow the Constitution in letter and spirit".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also addressed the valedictory session. Others, who spoke on the occasion, included Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Awdesh Narayan Singh.

